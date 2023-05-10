PHF starts trials for Junior Hockey Asia Cup

The trials for Junior Asia Cup was started by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) in Lahore on Wednesday, in which the team would be finalised for the event.

The three-time champions Pakistan, would be participating in the event in Oman along with their experienced team consultant Roelant Oltmans.

The Dutch coach also observed the performance of the players in trials on Wednesday and was hopeful that they would select a great team.

The team for Junior Asia Cup would be announced on 18 May, whereas the main event would start from 23 May in Salalah.

Along with Pakistan, other teams in the event would be Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Oman, Thailand and Uzbekistan.

Pakistan will have to reach semifinal to book their place for the Junior Asia Cup Hockey, which would be played in Malaysia.

India is the only other team which has won three Asia Cup titles, so if Pakistan or India win the event, they would hold the record alone.