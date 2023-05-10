Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon perform outside Netflix HQ

The pop rock band Imagine Dragons’ lead singer Dan Reynolds and guitarist Wayne Sermon offered their support to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike by performing outside Netflix’s headquarters in Los Angeles, according to aceshowbiz.com.

Equipped with their instruments and speakers, the musicians performed an acoustic version of some of their popular songs, including “Radioactive” and “Whatever It Takes”, from a bench on the sidewalk at the picket line.

During their performance, members of the WGA joined in singing along with some of the band’s songs and chanting “Imagine and Dragons”. In an interview with TMZ, Reynolds shared that the writers deserve greater pay for creating and driving so much entertainment in Hollywood, explaining the reason behind their support for the strike.

Celebrities from the entertainment industry have also shown their solidarity for the WGA strike. Actress Jennifer Coolidge voiced her support during her acceptance speech at the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards after winning the Most Frightened Performance award. She highlighted the importance of great writers in creating great comedy and stood with the WGA in their fight for the rights of artists everywhere. Similarly, Snoop Dogg expressed his support for the writers during a panel discussion, calling for artists to figure out how to get paid similarly to how writers are figuring it out.

The strike began after the WGA’s contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers expired, resulting in 11,500 screenwriter members refusing to work since May 2. They are seeking pay raises and other benefits, and for the first time in 15 years, WGA members are picketing outside major studios and streaming services. This strike has impacted the production of popular TV shows and films, with shows such as “Grey’s Anatomy” and “This Is Us” halting production.