Audio leaks: Yasmin Rashid incited PTI activists to attack Corps Commander House

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid has come under scrutiny after her alleged leaked audio recordings suggest her involvement in directing the PTI Tiger Force to launch an attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House or Jinnah House.

The alleged audio leaks allegedly capture conversations between Rashid and another individual, Ijaz Minhas.

According to the leaked audio, Yasmin Rashid is heard instructing the rioters to go to Jinnah House. A worker is heard suggesting that they all go together, while the PTI leader suggests against it.

She rather incites them to reach the location at the earliest and attack it.

In a separate audio recording, Yasmin Rashid is heard discussing the situation after the attack on Jinnah House, stating that the rioters were repelled by a water cannon.

She raises whether they should go to Liberty or stay where they are, to which Ijaz Minhas responds evasively.

Minhas suggests that Liberty is the best place to sit, mentioning they would arrange carpets and set up a camp there.

He concludes the conversation by saying that the protesters (who stormed Jinnah House) had done what was required, and it was time to give the call for assembling at night.

These leaked audio recordings have raised serious questions about Yasmin Rashid’s alleged involvement in orchestrating the attack on Lahore Corps Commander House.

In another purported audio message to party activists, PTI ticket holder Ibad Farooq claimed that he, along with PTI leader Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mahmood ur Rasheed, had reached Lahore Corps Commander House.

Farooq alleged that they had received clear instructions from Yasmin Rashid to set the Corps Commander House on fire and that Ejaz Chaudhry had instructed them not to halt their actions until the release of the PTI chairman.

Farooq, directing the PTI members referred to as “PTI tigers,” urged them to immediately gather at the Corps Commander House.

The alleged audio message has sparked significant controversy and raised serious concerns about the involvement of PTI leaders in orchestrating the attack.