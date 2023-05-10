Maya Ali urges peace as protests erupt in Islamabad over Imran Khan’s arrest

The arrest of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, has caused uproar in Islamabad with protests breaking out across the city. Demonstrators, including PTI members and the public, took to the streets to show their support for Khan.

However, the demonstrations turned violent, resulting in the arrest of PTI Sindh President Ali Zedi and several party workers.

Social media played a significant role in the protests, with many Pakistanis using VPNs to access the platforms, which were ironically facing a shutdown. Actor Maya Ali also took to Instagram to appeal for peace, urging people not to harm others or themselves. In her post, she emphasized the importance of handling the situation sensibly and avoiding violence.

The situation escalated as alleged enraged PTI supporters set fire to vehicles, including waterboard trucks and a prison van, and engaged in stone-pelting incidents. The police were forced to use baton charges, tear gas, and water cannons to disperse the crowd, leading to injuries among both protesters and law enforcement personnel.

Throughout the protests, demonstrators demanded the immediate release of Imran Khan, with some resorting to blocking roads and burning tires. The unrest resulted in the suspension of mobile phone services in several areas and caused significant traffic disruptions.

The PTI has condemned the violence and distanced itself from the actions of its supporters. The party has called for peaceful protests and asked its followers to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

The situation remains tense in Islamabad, with the government warning of strict action against those who break the law. The arrest of Imran Khan has divided public opinion, with some supporting the government’s action, while others see it as politically motivated. The incident has once again highlighted the fragility of Pakistan’s democracy and the challenges faced by the country in maintaining law and order.