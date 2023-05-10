Vidya Balan’s murder-mystery ‘Neeyat’ set to hit screens

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is set to return to the silver screen in the upcoming murder-mystery film, “Neeyat.” The film, which has been eagerly anticipated by Balan’s fans, is set to release on July 7.

Directed by Milind Rau, “Neeyat” is a suspense thriller that follows the story of a woman named Indira who gets involved in a murder investigation. Balan plays the lead role of Indira, who becomes the prime suspect in the murder case. The film’s intriguing plot has been kept under wraps, with the teaser trailer only revealing glimpses of the suspense and drama to come.

Balan, who is known for her versatility as an actress, has previously received critical acclaim for her roles in films like “Kahaani,” “The Dirty Picture,” and “Tumhari Sulu.” Fans of the actress are excited to see her take on a new challenge in “Neeyat.”

The film’s release has been delayed multiple times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, with the situation improving in India, the makers of “Neeyat” have decided to move forward with the release on July 7. The film will be available in theaters across India, as well as on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

In a recent interview, Balan expressed her excitement for the film’s release and praised the director for his vision. “Milind Rau has done a fantastic job in creating an atmosphere of mystery and suspense in ‘Neeyat,’” she said. “I’m thrilled for audiences to see the film and experience the twists and turns for themselves.”

With the release date just around the corner, fans of Vidya Balan and suspense thrillers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of “Neeyat.” The film promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its gripping storyline and talented cast.