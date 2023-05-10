PCB refuse to play Asia Cup outside Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) rejected the idea of playing Asia Cup outside Pakistan, as Sri Lanka Cricket Board had suggested to host the event in their country and letting Pakistan remain the official hosts.

PCB suggested Asian Cricket Council (ACC) the hybrid model once again, in which it was offered that India can play their matches in UAE.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh do not have problem with the hybrid model but do not want to play matches in UAE due to hot weather.

The board official told Samaa TV that PCB had written an email to the boards of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka that Asia Cup has been played in UAE in the past in the months of August and September as well.

The honourary secretary of SLC Mohan De Silva has reportedly said that they have told ACC that they are against hybrid model and would be prepared to host Asia Cup in their country but nothing has been finalised yet.

But Pakistan Cricket Board have stayed firm on their stance that they would boycott the event if it is held outside Pakistan.