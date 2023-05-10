Sajal Ali’s disappoints with her performance in ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’

Sajal Aly, one of Pakistan’s most popular actresses, is facing criticism from fans for her portrayal of a Pakistani girl in the recently released Netflix film “What’s Love Got to Do with It.”

The romantic comedy, which also stars Emma Thompson and Shazad Latif, follows the story of a British woman who falls in love with a Pakistani man while on a business trip to Mumbai. Aly plays the role of Aashi, the sister of the male lead, played by Latif.

Despite the film receiving positive reviews, fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment with Aly’s portrayal of a Pakistani girl, claiming that it reinforces negative stereotypes about Pakistani women.

Many have criticized the actress for her overly westernized appearance in the film, with some suggesting that she failed to accurately represent Pakistani culture and traditions.

Others have taken issue with the character’s portrayal as overly submissive and meek, arguing that it sends a damaging message about Pakistani women and perpetuates harmful stereotypes.

The criticism has sparked a heated debate among fans, with some defending Aly and arguing that the criticism is unwarranted. Others have echoed the concerns, calling for more responsible representation of Pakistani women in popular culture.

This is not the first time that a Pakistani actress has come under fire for her portrayal of Pakistani women in films or TV shows. The issue of representation is a contentious one in the country, with many arguing that media portrayals often reinforce negative stereotypes and fail to accurately represent the diversity and complexity of Pakistani culture.

Despite the backlash, “What’s Love Got to Do with It” has been well-received by audiences and critics alike. The film has been praised for its charming performances and heartfelt storyline, and has been hailed as a refreshing addition to the romantic comedy genre.

Whether the criticism against Sajal Aly’s portrayal of a Pakistani girl will impact the film’s success remains to be seen. However, the debate around representation in media is likely to continue, as audiences demand more responsible and accurate portrayals of diverse cultures and communities.