Netflix releases trailer for the final season of “Never Have I Ever”

The fourth and final season of the popular Netflix show, Never Have I Ever, is set to be the most exciting yet, as revealed by the recently released trailer.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the series has been praised for its authentic portrayal of Indian-American high school student Devi Vishwakumar, portrayed by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. The show has broken free from clichéd representations and resonated with viewers from diverse backgrounds.

In season four, Devi is faced with balancing her love life, friendships, and academic aspirations as she prepares to leave high school and attend Princeton, her dream college. The trailer teases various twists and turns in her story, including the return of previous crushes Ben and Paxton, and the introduction of an intriguing new character named “Hot Pocket.” With Devi torn between three potential love interests, viewers eagerly await the answer to whether she can navigate the challenges and achieve straight A’s.

Never Have I Ever also features an ensemble cast, including Poorna Jagannathan as Devi’s mother, Richa Moorjani, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Ramona Young, and Lee Rodriguez. The series explores themes of change and the importance of embracing it as Devi prepares to embark on a new chapter in her life.

Fans of the show can mark their calendars, as Never Have I Ever Season 4 is set to premiere on June 8. Consisting of ten episodes, this final season promises to be the wildest and most entertaining ride yet for Devi. As the release date approaches, anticipation builds for the conclusion of Never Have I Ever. The series has been a beloved and groundbreaking portrayal of an Indian-American teenage girl’s journey, and fans and newcomers alike are ready to witness Devi’s last hurrah.