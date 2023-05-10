Fazl slams PTI, warns against supporting them

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday while taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that the party and elements that are involved in the violent protests across the country since yesterday should eliminated and if any institution If tries to bring them back to power will be the culprit.

During a media briefing in Islamabad, he turned his guns towards the PTI chairman and questioned the reasons for accepting him and bringing him into the power. He expressed concern that Mr Khan is still receiving support and protection, and called for an end to selective accountability. Mr Rehman also raised questions about the legitimacy of NAB and its use against their party.

The PDM chairman went on to emphasise the need for immediate action for attacking the institutions, including filing FIRs and arresting those involved. He referred to PTI as a non-political entity that went against Pakistani politics and constitution, referring to them as a “drone.”

The JUI-F chief further said that the PTI workers were witnessed burning cars on the roads and breaking into the house of the Corps Commander and the doors of GHQ, leading to scenes of chaos and destruction throughout the country. He stressed the need to eliminate such violent elements.