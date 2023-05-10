Bilal Ali releases heartfelt solo single ‘Har Qadam’

Bilal Ali, the singer-songwriter who rose to fame with chart-topping hits as a member of Kashmir the band, has recently launched his solo single Har Qadam. The feel-good melody delivers a heartfelt message about the unpredictability of life and the importance of accepting that life has its own course.

Ali has composed the lyrics himself, which reflect on the challenges we face in life and how we must adapt to the twists and turns that come our way. The song has a contemporary feel with retro synth-pop influences and features a catchy chorus that will linger in listeners’ minds.

According to a press release, Har Qadam reflects Ali’s journey as an artist. He hopes that his fans will find inspiration in the song and discover solace in the fact that life has its way, regardless of the flaws in their plans.

Ali explained that the song is about planning every step in life and realizing that life will always find its way. He said, “It’s about realizing that that’s okay…That’s how I felt when I wrote the song.”

Mixed by Adeel Tahir and mastered by Tom Waltz, who has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, the song is now available on major streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

Har Qadam is Ali’s latest solo project, following his earlier releases like Nazaray, 6 Mahine, and Saath. With this new song, Ali aims to offer fans an inspiring message, to help them cope with the challenges of life and embrace the unpredictability it presents.