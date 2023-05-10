Robert De Niro becomes a father again at 79

Legendary actor Robert De Niro has announced that he has become a father again at the age of 79. In a recent interview with ET Canada, the double-Oscar winner corrected the interviewer who suggested that he only had six children, saying “it is now seven, actually. I just had a baby.”

De Niro did not disclose the gender of the baby or the identity of the mother. However, his publicist confirmed the news to AFP.

The veteran actor already shares two children with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, who co-starred with him in the iconic film “Taxi Driver”. He also has two children with socialite Grace Hightower, from whom he separated in 2018, and twin sons with model Toukie Smith, whom he dated in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

De Niro is currently promoting his upcoming comedy film “About My Father”, which will be released in US theaters on May 26. He has been one of the most respected actors of his generation, having won two Academy Awards before he turned 40.

In 1974, De Niro won his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in “The Godfather Part II”. He followed that up with another win in 1981 for his leading role in “Raging Bull” as boxer Jake LaMotta.

Over the years, De Niro has also found success in family-friendly comedies such as “Meet the Parents” and “The Big Wedding”.

Robert De Niro joins the list of Hollywood celebrities who have become fathers again later in life, including George Lucas at 69, Charlie Chaplin and Mick Jagger, both at 73.

De Niro’s latest addition to his family is undoubtedly a joyous occasion for the veteran actor and his loved ones, and fans across the world wish him and his family all the best.