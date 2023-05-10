Janhvi Kapoor to star in upcoming international thriller ‘Ulajh’

Junglee Pictures, the studio behind the critically acclaimed “Raazi,” has announced its upcoming film “Ulajh,” an international thriller set in the world of the Indian Foreign Services.

Directed by National award-winner Sudhanshu Saria, the film promises to be an exciting and gripping ride, with a talented ensemble cast headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew.

The story follows a young IFS officer embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while stationed far from her home turf at a career-defining post. The film boasts a talented supporting cast that includes Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi.

Janhvi Kapoor, who plays the lead character, expressed her excitement for the role, saying, “Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story, has so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time.” Director Sudhanshu Saria expressed his enthusiasm for the project, noting that “In Janhvi Kapoor, the film has found its beating heart.”

The film is set to start filming at the end of May and is written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan. Amrita Pandey, CEO of Junglee Pictures, praised the talented team behind the project, saying, “Getting together such a talented ensemble cast, in the unexplored world of IFS has been an invigorating experience. We also have a dynamic team of celebrated and experienced writers and technicians who are contributing their personal touch to the film, making it an incredible team effort.”

“Ulajh” is just one of the many exciting projects from Junglee Pictures this year, including “Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan,” “Dosa King,” and “Click Shankar.” With its thrilling plot and talented cast, “Ulajh” is sure to be a hit with audiences when it releases.