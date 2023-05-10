Army showed ‘restraint’ till now: ISPR

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military, issued a press release denouncing the violent protests and targeted attacks on army installations that occurred on May 9.

The statement came in response to the detention of the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by the court, as announced by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in their official statement.

According to the ISPR, immediately after the arrest, a series of systematic attacks were carried out on army properties and installations.

Anti-army slogans were raised, and the attackers targeted military assets.

The ISPR highlighted the nefarious intentions of these elements, who exploit public sentiment for their limited and selfish goals while hypocritically emphasizing the importance of the army to the nation.

The ISPR drew attention to the fact that these elements, cloaked in a political facade, have accomplished what the country’s eternal enemy could not achieve in 75 years.

Despite facing such provocation, the army exhibited extreme patience, tolerance, and restraint, prioritizing the broader interests of the nation over its own reputation.

The military’s mature response effectively thwarted this conspiracy, as the ISPR acknowledged that the operation had been pre-planned and orchestrated by certain nefarious leaders within the party.

The press release assured that the facilitators, planners, and political activists involved in these attacks have been identified, and strict action will be taken against them in accordance with the law.

The ISPR made it clear that any further assaults on the army, law enforcement agencies, military or state installations, and properties would be met with severe retaliation from the group attempting to push Pakistan into a state of civil war.

The press release emphasized that those responsible for inciting violence and taking the law into their own hands would not be allowed to go unpunished.

The military’s media wing concluded by urging the public to remain vigilant and not be swayed by the propaganda and incitement of these disruptive elements.

The ISPR called for unity and urged citizens to trust in the capabilities of the army and the law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and order in the country.