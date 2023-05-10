Top 8 teams finalised for World Cup, two to come through qualification

International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that eight teams were finalised for the 2023 ODI World Cup through ICC Super League, as Bangladesh and Ireland’s match was washed out due to rain on Wednesday.

Ireland had last chance to qualify for the main event by beating Bangladesh by their ODI match was washed out.

New Zealand finished on top of the Super League with 16 wins, 5 losses and three no results, which meant they had 175 points.

England had 155 points whereas hosts India had 139 points in 21 matches. Bangladesh are on fourth with 135 points whereas Pakistan had 130 points in 21 matches.

Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa finished at sixth, seventh and eighth position respectively.

Sri Lanka, West Indies, Ireland, Netherlands, West Indies, Nepal, Oman, Scotland, United States and UAE would participate in the final qualifying round in Zimbabwe from 18 June to 9 July.

Only two out of ten teams would earn a place in the main mega event, which will be held in India in October-November.