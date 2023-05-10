Tyrian White Case: IHC rejects plea to disqualify Imran Khan

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed plea seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in Tyrian White case.

The three-judge bench, headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, announced the verdict which was reserved on March 30.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq issued communique on the petition. The IHC CJ also expressed resentment over releasing the verdict on the website before court announcement.

The communique further stated that a bench in Tyrian White case will be again formed following the confirmation of staff of two judges.

A larger bench of the IHC issued 31-page written judgment, however, Chief Justice Amir Farooq is yet to announce the ruling. IHC judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir dismissed the petition against the PTI chairman and Justice Muhammad Tahir affirmed Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani’s ruling.