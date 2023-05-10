Pakistani memers outsmart social media ban with vpns

In response to the recent suspension of several social media services in Pakistan, a group of Pakistani memers have unleashed their best VPN tactics to continue their online presence. The Pakistani government suspended services such as TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram on Friday, citing “inappropriate content” as the reason for the ban.

However, Pakistani memers have found a way around the ban by using virtual private networks (VPNs). VPNs allow users to access the internet through a private server, masking their IP address and bypassing geographical restrictions.

The Pakistani memers have taken to social media platforms such as Twitter and Reddit to share their VPN techniques and continue their memeing activities. They have been sharing screenshots of their VPN connections, encouraging others to follow suit and bypass the government’s ban.

One Twitter user wrote, “VPN gang, we shall meme on. Can’t stop us!” while another user posted a screenshot of their VPN connection and wrote, “Who needs social media when you have VPNs?”

The use of VPNs has been criticized by some in Pakistan, who argue that the ban on social media services was put in place to protect the country’s youth from inappropriate content. However, many Pakistani memers argue that the government’s actions are an infringement on their freedom of expression.

The Pakistani government has not yet responded to the use of VPNs by Pakistani memers. It remains to be seen whether they will take any action to try and enforce the ban on social media services.

In the meantime, Pakistani memers continue to unleash their best content online, using VPNs to ensure their voices are heard. The ban on social media services may have silenced some in Pakistan, but it has also given rise to a new wave of VPN-savvy memers.