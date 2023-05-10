Gold price breaks all-time high amid atmosphere of unrest

As political turmoil grips the nation following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, the price of gold in the country has soared to unprecedented levels.

In a shocking development, the price of gold surged by a staggering Rs9,900 per tola, reaching an all-time high of Rs240,000 per tola in the local market.

The arrest of Imran Khan has sent shockwaves throughout the country.

Supporters of the PTI have taken to the streets, expressing their vehement opposition to Khan’s detention, leading to widespread protests and clashes with law enforcement agencies.

The spike in gold prices has left both investors and ordinary citizens grappling with the economic implications.

Jewellery shop owners and gold traders in Karachi have reported a significant surge in customers looking to sell or buy gold.

The arrest of Imran Khan has created an atmosphere of uncertainty, leading investors to seek alternative investment options such as gold, resulting in the surge in prices.