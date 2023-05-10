PTI protest in Lahore turns violent amid vandalism, shelling

In a tense turn of events, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers took to the streets of Lahore to express their outrage over the arrest of their leader, Imran Khan.

The protest, held at Mall Road Canal Chowk, quickly escalated into a clash between the agitated PTI workers and a heavy presence of police.

The situation grew increasingly volatile as the protestors, visibly angered by Imran Khan’s detention, resorted to pelting stones at the police.

The law enforcement authorities responded with efforts to disperse the crowd, leading to a chaotic scene on the otherwise bustling Lahore street.

Adding to the chaos, a group of PTI workers targeted a Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) water tanker parked nearby. In an act of vandalism, the agitated protestors set fire to the tanker, resulting in billowing smoke and intensifying the already tense atmosphere.

As the situation spiralled out of control, police authorities resorted to shelling in an attempt to disperse the angry PTI workers.

The sound of explosions reverberated through the air, causing further unrest and panic among the protestors and onlookers alike.

The Lahore protest follows a series of similar demonstrations across the country following the arrest of Imran Khan.

Khan’s arrest has triggered a wave of discontent among his supporters, who perceive it as a politically motivated move to silence their leader.