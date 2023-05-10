Army called in Islamabad after Punjab, KP

The interior ministry has approved deployment of army personnel in the federal capital Islamabad.

The decision has been taken in wake of the deteriorating law and order situation in different parts of the country including Islamabad.

Earlier, the ministry had approved deployment of the armed forces in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces.

A requisition was sent by the two provinces to the interior ministry, which was approved.

The Punjab Home Department had sent the requisition to deploy Pakistan Army personnel across the province under Article 245 of the Constitution.

The decision to seek army deployment in Punjab was taken to improve the law and order situation in the province.

Initially, 10 companies of the army will be deployed in Punjab, according to the Punjab Home Department.

A decision to further increase the number of companies will be taken in light of the security situation. The purpose of deployment of the army is only to maintain law and order, sources said.