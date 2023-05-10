Colleges, universities across Punjab to remain closed for two days

All colleges and universities across Punjab will remain closed for the next two days.

Cases will be registered against miscreants under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has vowed that those who attack the state of Pakistan as well as every miscreant will be dealt with iron hands.

The army has been deployed in Mianwali to maintain public order.

The authorities have decided to adopt a policy of zero tolerance against those who disturb law and order. It was also decided to further increase the security of sensitive places.

All Cambridge exams cancelled

On the other hand, the British Council has canceled the Cambridge Assessment International Education examinations across Pakistan. All the examinations to be held under the Cambridge University on May 11 in Pakistan have been cancelled.

Canceled papers will not be held again, announced the British Council, adding the grading of canceled papers will be in accordance with Cambridge rules and regulations.

Under the Cambridge school, O’ and A’ level exams are currently going on in Pakistan. Messages have been sent to all the relevant students, the British Council said.