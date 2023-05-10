PTI leader Basharat Raja among 15 booked for attacking GHQ

Former Punjab law minister and PTI leader Basharat Raja is among 15 others booked for attacking the army’s General Headquarters in Rawalpindi in protest against the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday.

The case was registered with the RA Bazaar police station on the complaint of the police authorities.

The first information report includes nine provisions, including terrorism.

The report mentions that the suspects attacked and vandalized the GHQ’s gate number one on Tuesday and damaged it.

The suspects were armed with petrol bombs and kept shouting slogans against the Pakistan Army.

The suspects shattered the windows of the GHQ under the leadership of former provincial minister Raja Basharat.

A day after the dramatic arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, and massive protests and violence in several cities across the country, cases are being registered against the PTI workers, supporters, and leaders across the country over arson, violence and blocking roads.

On the other hand, protests against the arrest have resumed in several cities.