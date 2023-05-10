Protests outside Nawaz’s Avenfield apartments banned

A ban has been imposed on protests outside London’s Avenfield House and its nearby roads.

The ban has been imposed under a dispersal order, the police said, adding the ban will remain in force till 11pm on Thursday.

Neighbors had complained of disturbance due to Tuesday’s protests outside the Avenfield Apartments of the Nawaz Sharif family.

A police force has been present since morning to maintain law and order outside the Avenfield building.

The Metropolitan Police orders for dispersal outside the Avenfield House under Metropolitan Police Act 35 – Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

A police van will now be issuing a warning outside Avenfield House.

Police has banned any protests near Avenfield House for now.

The development comes as the PTI supporters protested outside the building immediately after Imran Khan’s arrest, while some refused to leave even after the 9pm cut-off time.