Car bombing wounds five Syrian policemen

At least five members of Syria’s police force have been wounded after a car exploded at their station in the Barzah suburb of the capital Damascus on Wednesday (today).

Reports quoting the interior ministry stated the explosion occurred near Syria’s Damascus, without providing further details.

The state news agency circulated photos of a charred car with investigators assessing the damage.

Officials did not say whether explosives had been placed in the vehicle or were targeting anyone in particular.

The injured were taken to hospital with varying degrees of injuries, reported the state media.

In the meantime, an investigation into the incident is underway.