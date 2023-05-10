4 dead as violent mob of PTI supporters attacks historic Radio Pakistan Peshawar

Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar confirmed that four people lost their lives and 27 injured in violent protests in across the provincial metropolis while hundreds of violent protesters have separately stormed and set Radio Pakistan Peshawar building on fire.

Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar spokesperson confirmed the news to media.

The assailants broke down the gate of the Radio Pakistan and entered the building.

The protesters reportedly wreaked havoc in the newsroom and various other sections of the radio station.

The violent protesters had attacked the Radio Pakistan building on Tuesday also.

During the attack again today, the protesters vandalized the property, attacked the staff and torched articles inside including portraits of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The miscreants also set fire to the Chagai Yadgar and the radio auditorium. Important record and other material turned into ashes by the arson in various sections.

Vehicles parked in the building of Radio Pakistan were also set on fire, as the miscreants looted government property, including cameras, microphones and other office equipment and devices.

The protesters attacked the staff that tried to stop them. Staff members, including women, were also tortured.

The higher authorities have ordered the arrest of PTI leaders. Teams have been tasked with raiding the residences of PTI leaders Kamran Bangash, Fazal Elahi, Arbab Jahandad, Shaukat Ali.

Work has been started to analyse call records of the former MPs who called for violent protests this morning.

Radio Pakistan DG Tahir Hassan’s reaction

Radio Pakistan DG Tahir Hassan said entire building was set on fire and all the furniture of the auditorium was broken.

DG said women were mistreated while miscreants have thrown out all the staff.

Hassan said private security guards are posted at all Radio stations and fire has engulfed the Radio Pakistan building completely.

He said protesters vandalized the building and even took away tea cups from the building.

“It was the oldest and most historic radio station of Pakistan,” he added.

KP governor condemns violent incidents

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali talking to SAMAA said nation should condemn these violent incidents.

He said in Imran Khan’s era, Maryam Nawaz was arrested in front of her father Nawaz Sharif. KP governor said national properties were damaged. He questioned who was responsible for the deaths four people.