UK’s first baby born with “3 parent” technique

In a remarkable medical breakthrough, Britain’s first three-parent baby has been born using a groundbreaking IVF procedure.

The revolutionary new technique, called mitochondrial donation treatment (MDT), is designed to prevent mitochondrial diseases from being passed on to children.

The procedure, which has seen 99.8% of the DNA come from the two parents, with the rest from a female donor (0.2%), aims to prevent children from being brought into the world with incurable mitochondrial diseases.

The newborn will have nuclear DNA from its mother and father which define key characteristics such as personality and eye colour.

The contribution from the second woman is a very tiny amount, one that only affects the mitochondria.

Mitochondrial diseases are genetic conditions caused by mutations in the mitochondria, the tiny energy-generating structures in every cell.

These conditions can cause a wide range of symptoms, including muscle weakness, heart disease, and blindness. They are often incurable and can be fatal.

MDT involves replacing the faulty mitochondria in a woman’s eggs with healthy mitochondria from a female donor. This is done using in vitro fertilisation (IVF) techniques. The resulting embryo contains DNA from the mother, the father, and the donor.

The technique has been used successfully in other countries, including the United States, where the first baby with DNA from three people was born in 2016.

Britain became the first country in the world to formally allow the technique after the HFEA gave a cautious green light to the procedure in 2017.

The successful use of MDT is a significant milestone in the fight against mitochondrial diseases. Some families have lost several children to these conditions and see MDT as their only chance of having a healthy child.

The technique has been controversial, with critics raising ethical concerns about the creation of embryos with DNA from three people.