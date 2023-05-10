Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case, as he boycotts proceedings

Arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has boycotted the indictment proceedings in the Toshakhana criminal case.

Imran Khan’s lawyers requested to transfer the case to another judge, which was rejected.

A counsel said the court wanted to indict Imran Khan, but they boycotted and left the room.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana criminal case. The charge sheet was read out to Imran Khan in the courtroom.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris told the court they want to record some objections to the case. “A case has never been heard in the Police Lines before,” the lawyer remarked.

The judge refused to bring our objections on record, Haris said, adding that on the judge’s refusal, they decided to boycott the process.

’Imran Khan did not sign the indictment imposed by the court,“ his lawyer Ali Bukhari said.

The prosecution has been ordered to present evidence against Imran Khan on May 13. The court then adjourned the hearing.

In a dramatic turn of events, the PTI chairman was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday afternoon in the Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust cases.

He was arrested by a team from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which was assisted by a large contingent of Rangers personnel, as he was marking his attendance through biometric verification.

The NAB chairman issued the arrest warrants for Imran Khan.