Pakistan Army to be deployed in Punjab, KP

Keeping in view the precarious security situation, the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments have sought the services of the Pakistan Army across the provinces.

A requisition was sent by the two provinces to the federal Interior Ministry, which was approved.

The Punjab Home Department sent the requisition to deploy Pakistan Army personnel across the province under Article 245 of the Constitution.

The decision to seek army deployment in Punjab was taken to improve the law and order situation in the province.

KP governor slams property damage

KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has remarked that many political leaders were arrested when Imran Khan was the prime minister.

He said damaging property is akin to injuring one’s own self, adding it is not a good tradition to vandalize military installations.

Following the dramatic arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday, massive violent protests broke out in several cities across the country.

PTI workers, supporters, and leaders burnt tyres and vandalised and damaged public and private property, including military installations, in many cities.

On the other hand, protests against the arrest have resumed in several cities.