Imran Khan’s first picture from Police Lines goes viral

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s picture from the Police Lines Headquarters in H-11/1 Islamabad has surfaced.

It is pertinent to note that this is the first picture of the former premier since his arrest in the graft case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Imran khan can be seen reading some unidentified documents while sitting on the court chair.

NAB has sought 14-day physical remand of Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case.

Read Also: PTI leader Asad Umar arrested from Islamabad High Court

Read Also: Al Qadir Trust case: Accountability court begins proceedings against Imran Khan