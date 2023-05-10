Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Imran Khan’s first picture from Police Lines goes viral

NAB arrests Imran in Al-Qadir Trust case
Samaa Web Desk May 10, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Screengrab</p>

Screengrab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s picture from the Police Lines Headquarters in H-11/1 Islamabad has surfaced.

It is pertinent to note that this is the first picture of the former premier since his arrest in the graft case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Imran khan can be seen reading some unidentified documents while sitting on the court chair.

NAB has sought 14-day physical remand of Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case.

Read Also: PTI leader Asad Umar arrested from Islamabad High Court

Read Also: Al Qadir Trust case: Accountability court begins proceedings against Imran Khan

Imran Khan

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div