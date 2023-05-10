Imran Khan moves Supreme Court against arrest from IHC

In an expected move, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan moved the Supreme Court against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case by NAB through Rangers in Islamabad.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry submitted a plea challenging the Islamabad High Court’s verdict in the apex court.

The plea pleaded to the top court to declare the arrest of Imran Khan illegal, and sought his immediate release.

The petition stated that the high court’s order is against Article 10A, and full of contradictions.

It also mentioned that the interior secretary and the Islamabad police chief have been issued contempt notices, adding the Islamabad High Court failed to undo the illegal detention.

The NAB chairman’s arrest warrants are illegal, the petition states, adding the bureau did not issue a warrant after converting the inquiry into investigation.

There are several decisions of the Supreme Court against arrests from court premises, the petition mentioned, adding there are serious threats to the petitioner’s life.

A day earlier, the IHC CJP announced the reserved verdict termed the arrested of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan legal in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq — who had raised questions over the Rangers’ move to arrest Khan from the court’s premises earlier in the day — announced the reserved verdict.

The IHC also issued notices to the Islamabad inspector general of police and the interior secretary over contempt of court.

The chief justice ordered the high court registrar to get a first information report (FIR) registered over the circumstances of the arrest, which included manhandling the lawyers present nearby as well as damage to the court building.

He also instructed the registrar to conduct an inquiry and submit a report by May 16.