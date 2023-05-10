US Dollar reaches all-time high Rs290 against Rupee in interbank

The US Dollar on Wednesday thrashed Pakistani Rupee in the interbank treading and reached Rs290 which is the all time high in the trading history of the greenback.

The new price of the American currency is Rs290 after a record jump of initially Rs3.66 and later Rs5.16 amid the political instability.

The Rupee depreciation has been witnessed on account of a rise in uncertainty over the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme, amid political polarization and volatility.

The uncertain situation has shrouded the uncertainty cloud in the forex market regarding the IMF programme as well.

