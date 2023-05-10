PSX 100-index crashes amid political instability

Amid political instability and countrywide protests, the Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX 100-Index fell by record 149 points and the benchmark of the stock market closed at 41,224.49 points.

On Tuesday, the PSX 100-Index fell by record 456 points and the benchmark of the stock market closed at 41374 points.

This came after arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Islamabad High Court amidst the ongoing political uncertainty had a significant impact on the country’s stock market.

Tokyo stocks end lower

Tokyo shares ended lower Wednesday as investors awaited key US inflation data while digesting corporate earnings.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.41 percent, or 120.64 points, to end at 29,122.18, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.55 percent, or 11.64 points, to 2,085.91.

The dollar stood at 135.34 yen, against 135.22 yen seen in New York.

Selling prevailed as investors opted to “square positions ahead of the release of the US consumer price index reading for April”, IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

Tokyo followed losses on Wall Street, where investors were also cautious ahead of the data, which will be a key input in the Federal Reserve’s upcoming monetary policy decisions.

US data suggesting lingering inflation pressure would stoke fears of a prolonged tightening campaign by the Fed.

Shortly before the trading session ended for Wednesday, top-selling automaker Toyota said its full-year net profit beat expectations, projecting better sales and revenue for the year ahead as supply chain disruptions eased.

The Japanese firm reported 2.45 trillion yen ($18.12 billion) in net profit for the fiscal year, down 14 percent from a year earlier but still beating its projections of 2.36 trillion yen.

Toyota rose 0.78 percent to 1,931.5 yen, SoftBank Group added 1.15 percent to 5,182 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing advanced 0.58 percent to 31,050 yen.

US stock closes lower

U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Tuesday as investors grew more cautious ahead of a U.S. consumer price index report and a meeting between U.S. political leaders to discuss the debt ceiling.

Investors will look for clues on whether inflation is continuing to ease following the Labor Department’s consumer price index (CPI) report on Wednesday.

Talks over the U.S. debt ceiling are adding to caution in the market as traders were also waiting for an update on plans for the debt ceiling from a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders at the White House.