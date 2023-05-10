PTI leader Asad Umar arrested from Islamabad High Court

PTI senior leader Asad Umar has been arrested from the Islamabad High Court.

Sources in the administration say Asad Umar has been taken into custody over threats of disturbing peace. He was taken into custody by the police under Section 3 of the MPO.

The sources say a decision has been taken to detain more PTI leaders, adding the district administration and police have formed five more teams for the purpose.

His arrest comes a day after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested from the Judicial Complex, and later the party’s Sindh leader Ali Zaidi was also arrested in Karachi.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar was accompanied at the high court by fellow party leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Ghulam Sarwar, Babar Awan, and other leaders and lawyers where they had appeared to file an application seeking permission to go to the Police Lines to meet PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The PTI leaders were to leave for the Supreme Court from here, however before that the former minister was taken into custody.

The authorities have, however, not explained which case he has been arrested in.

As per reports, the PTI leader was arrested by the anti-terrorist squad of the Islamabad police. His arrest was resisted by party lawyers.

PTI leader and lawer Babar Awan said Asad Umar was on protective bail.

Saifullah Niazi and Ghulam Sarwar Khan have reportedly returned to the barroom, while Qureshi has left the Islamabad High Court and is likely to go to Supreme Court.

Senior officers of the Islamabad police and a heavy contingent have reached the Supreme Court.

Reportedly, Asad Umar has been shifted to the Ramna police station.

The former minister was among the first to call party supporters and workers for protest

Authorities had earlier allowed PTI lawyers Khawaja Haris, Barrister Gohar and Ali Bukhari to meet Imran Khan at the New Police Guest House, Police Lines.

This is a developing story…