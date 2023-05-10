BTS’ Jimin, others collaborate for ‘Fast & Furious 10’ soundtrack

In a thrilling announcement for BTS fans and movie lovers alike, Jimin from renowned K-POP group BTS will be featured on the upcoming soundtrack for the highly anticipated film, ‘Fast & Furious 10’ –becoming first Korean artist to be credited in this movie series.

The news was first announced on social media by the official ‘Fast & Furious’ Twitter account, which shared a teaser video and a poster featuring Jimin’s name alongside other prominent artists who will be contributing to the film’s soundtrack.

“Angel Pt.1” by American hip-hop artist Kodak Black and rapper NLE Choppa will feature Jimin as the vocalist on the soundtrack for “Fast & Furious 10,” also known as “Fast X,” announced its distributor Universal Pictures on Wednesday.

The poster and short snippet has since gone viral, with fans of both BTS and the action franchise expressing their excitement at the collaboration.

The full music video of the OST will drop on May 18.

This will not be the first time that BTS has had a presence in the world of Hollywood. The group’s hit song “Dynamite” was featured in the film ‘Trolls World Tour’ and went on to receive a nomination for Best Original Song at the 93rd Academy Awards.

BTS’ “Friends” was featured on the soundtrack for Marvel’s Eternals. The song was featured in a specific scene of the movie.

However, this marks Jimin’s first individual venture into the movie soundtrack world. ‘Fast & Furious 10’ is the latest installment in the popular franchise and is set to hit theaters on May 18, 2023.

The film will feature a star-studded cast including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and John Cena, among others.

The addition of BTS star’s vocals to the soundtrack only adds to the excitement surrounding the project.

In response to the announcement, fans of BTS and Jimin have taken to social media to express their excitement and support for the talented performer.

Jimin reached No.1 on the Billboard HOT100 chart with the release of his first solo album titled “Face”, becoming the first Korean solo artist to top Billboard’s Main Singles chart.

As anticipation continues to build for the release of ‘Fast & Furious 10’, fans can look forward to hearing Jimin’s unique sound and style on the film’s soundtrack.

With 10 years into their careers the seven-member group has become trendsetters in K-pop.

As worldwide superstars and Grammy nominees, the group has broken multiple records, won numerous awards, and achieved global recognition.