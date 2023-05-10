Sindh govt restores Peoples Bus Service in Karachi, warns PTI protesters

The Sindh government has restored the People’s Bus Service in Karachi, which had halted due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest following the arrest of the party chief, Imran Khan, a day ago.

Following Imran Khan’s arrest, the PTI protesters unleashed violence in several cities, including Karachi, damaging infrastructure, assaulting law enforcement personnel, and targeting vehicles.

At least four People’s buses had been damaged during the PTI protest.

Read here: Pakistan in turmoil: Arrest of Imran Khan sparks violent protests

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Memon, strongly condemned the acts of vandalism carried out by PTI activists on public properties across various cities, including Karachi and Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, the minister stated that the People’s Bus service will be operational today on all routes. Similarly, the Pink Bus service for women will also be restored.

However, the Electric Bus Service will be suspended and stored according to the situation.

He said the PPP never encourages the arrest of any political opponent, but the spectacle that occurred across Pakistan yesterday was unacceptable.

He said the way PTI conducted the protest yesterday had never happened in the history of Pakistan. They set fire to waterboard vehicles, and the windows of buses belonging to the People’s Bus Service were broken and burned, he added.

“These buses belong to the innocent people of Karachi who do not have Al-Qadir Trust. The passengers were those citizens who earn daily wages. Wasn’t this public tax money that was burnt?”

The minister said Imran Khan’s enmity is not with individuals but with this country because he is inciting people to damage public property.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited various areas of the city and took notice of the demonstrators. He expressed his concern over the incidents where buses and a check post were set on fire, emphasizing that the losses would be calculated in due course.

He instructed the authorities to take stringent action against those individuals involved in damaging public property.