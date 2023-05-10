Terrorist killed, attack on Chinese nationals in Karachi thwarted

Karachi police gunned down a terrorist during an targeted operation on Wednesday in Malir area of Karachi.

Karachi Police claimed that terrorist was planning an attack on the Chinese residents.

Police officials said process of identifying the dead terrorist is going on. Police also recovered weapons and explosives from the slain terrorist.

It is pertinent to note that a female suicide bomber from a militant group killed four people, including three Chinese nationals, in an attack on a van carrying staff from a Beijing cultural programme at Karachi University in April last year.

The militant outfit claimed responsibility, saying it was their first suicide attack by a woman assailant.

CCTV footage showed a woman standing in wait near the gate of a Confucius Institute, the cultural programme that China operates at universities around the world, as a van pulls up.

