Imran Khan’s arrest: IHC orders registrar to probe into torture and other issues, file cases

The Islamabad High Court has issued its written order on PTI chief Imran Khan’s bail application of Tuesday in two cases. It also declared Imran Khan’s arrest in the NAB case legal.

The IHC issued contempt notices to the interior secretary and the Islamabad police IG. The court registrar has been directed to inquire into torture and other matters.

The cases were registered against Imran Khan for an alleged attack on PML-N leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha and making statements against security institutions, as per the order.

In both cases, Imran Khan’s interim bail has been extended till May 16, while his arrest in the NAB case is legal.

The high court registrar has been directed to inquire into torture and other matters, and file first information reports against those responsible.

The next hearing of the case will be held on May 16, the court said in its written order.