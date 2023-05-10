Italy bound 6-member family arrested at Karachi Airport

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration has conducted an operation at Karachi Airport and arrested a six-member Afghan family trying to travel to Italy with forged forged visa documents.

The arrested family included three men and three women.

FIA spokesperson said stamps on the passports of the arrested family are also fake.

“Family offloaded while further investigation underway,” he said.

