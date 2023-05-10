PM to chair important cabinet meeting today over law and order situation

A day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest, an important meeting of the federal cabinet has been scheduled for today.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair the meeting.

The cabinet meeting will consider legal options related to the measures likely to be taken against the PTI following Imran Khan’s arrest.

The current situation of the country is also likely to be discussed in the cabinet meeting.

Legal options are expected to be considered on the PTI’s violent actions of Tuesday after the arrest of the party chief.

The Interior Ministry will brief the meeting on the law and order situation of the country, and the several acts of violence reported across the country.

The meeting is also likely to approve action against those who damaged public and private property on Tuesday.

Protests, violence

Protests erupted across Pakistan on Tuesday after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested during a court appearance in the capital for one of dozens of cases pending since he was ousted last year.

His arrest follows months of political crisis and came hours after the powerful military rebuked the former international cricketer for alleging that a senior officer had been involved in a plot to kill him.

Some protesters took out their wrath on the military, storming the residence of the corps commander in Lahore and laying siege to a gate of the army’s general headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.