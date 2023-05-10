Red Alert issued for Islamabad

After section 144 imposed, authorities have issued a Red Alert across the capital asking police officers posted throughout the city have been instructed to keep their weapons with them.

Rangers will be deployed at important installations, armed police personnel will be deployed at the intersections.

Earlier, there was a ban on carrying weapons of police personnel during the protest.

Earlier, Police personnel were prohibited from carrying weapons during the protest

Read Also; At least two PTI activists killed in clashes with LEAs

Read Also: ACE arrested former Punjab governor

It is pertinent to note that officers were not allowed to carry arms to deal with protests.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan will be be presented before the accountability court at the Police Lines Headquarters in H-11/1 Islamabad on Wednesday.

SAMAA TV reported authorities have decided to take strict action against those who damage public and private property. A large number of protesters allegedly vandalized public and private properties after the PTI supremo was arrested by the law and enforcement authorities.

So far, more than 100 miscreants have been arrested from across the capital, said the Islamabad police spokesperson.