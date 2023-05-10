Imran’s arrest prompts US, UK, EU, to issue travel advisory for Pakistan

Pakistan faces a travel advisory from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and the European Union after the arrest of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan.

The travel advisory recommends citizens avoid unnecessary travel in Azad Kashmir, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the threat of terrorism, unrest, and kidnapping.

The Canadian High Commission has also cautioned foreign nationals to be vigilant while in western-style restaurants and shopping centers.

The advisory notes that security forces are on high alert in major cities like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi, and citizens should avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place.

The travel advisory underscores the need for caution in Pakistan’s current political climate. With protests and demonstrations erupting in response to Imran’s arrest, foreign nationals are urged to exercise caution and avoid potential hotspots. As Pakistan grapples with political uncertainty, the international community is keeping a close eye on developments and taking measures to ensure the safety of its citizens.