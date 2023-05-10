ACE arrested former Punjab governor

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Omar Sarfraz Cheema in wee hours of Wednesday.

Cheema secretary Ali Dhillon said that Police entered Cheema residence in early hours on Wednesday and arrested him.

ACE Additional Director General Waqas Hassan led the raiding party that arrested Cheema.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema is one of the founding members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

As per PTI, he joined PTI in 1996, contested 1997,2002 & 2004 elections as PTI candidate, worked in party organization at tehsil, district, province and central level, member CEC since 1997.

Cheema is currently serving as the vice president of PTI.

Police raid Dar, Suri residences

Punjab Police in wee hours raided Usman Dar residence in Sialkot and also raided former speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri residence and arrested his brother.

It is pertinent to note that Punjab Police have launched crackdown against the PTI leaders after protests erupted across the province following the arrest of Imran khan in corruption case.