Twitter levels up with calls, encrypted messaging

Twitter has announced exciting new features coming to the platform, including encrypted direct messages (DMs), longform tweets, payments, and now, voice and video chat.

“Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number,” said Musk in a tweet.

This move is in line with CEO Elon Musk’s vision for “Twitter 2.0 The Everything App” which aims to make Twitter a one-stop-shop for all things social media.

The new call feature will allow users to communicate via voice and video chat directly from their Twitter handle without the need to exchange phone numbers.

This is a significant move for Twitter, bringing it in line with other social media giants such as Facebook and Instagram, which already offer similar features.

The introduction of encrypted messaging to Twitter is also a significant step forward in terms of privacy and security. Users will be able to send and receive messages without the fear of them being intercepted by third parties.

This move is particularly important given the increasing concerns around data privacy and the need for secure online communication.

It remains unclear if the call feature will be encrypted, but starting from Wednesday, the platform will introduce a version of direct messages that are encrypted.

The longform tweet feature will allow users to create tweets that are longer than the current 280-character limit.

This will provide users with the ability to share more detailed thoughts and opinions, which could lead to more in-depth conversations and engagement on the platform.

The payments feature will enable users to make purchases directly from Twitter. This will be particularly useful for businesses and influencers who use the platform to sell products or services.