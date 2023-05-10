All educational institutions in Punjab, Islamabad to shut down today

Punjab Higher Education Department has announced to close all schools and colleges across the province on Wednesday.

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) spokesperson said has postponed exams amid law and order situation in country.

The spokesperson said written and practical exams have been postponed and new dates of the exams will be announced soon.

The University of Health Sciences will remain open for the conduct of day-to-day affairs.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi papers

Following the arrest of Imran Khan, board exams in Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been postponed due to possible violent protests by PTI workers.

SAMAA TV reported private educational institutions have withdrawn the announcement to keep schools and colleges closed in the twin cities.

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education and Islamabad Federal Education Board have cancelled Pakistan Studies paper while new date will be announced later.

