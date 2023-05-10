Imran Khan to be presented before Islamabad accountability court today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan, who was arrested on Tuesday in a graft case, will be presented before the accountability court at the Police Lines Headquarters in H-11/1 Islamabad today (Wednesday).

Read also: IHC terms Imran Khan’s arrest ‘legal’

A notification in this regard has also been issued. As per the notification, the judges who will hear the NAB and Toshakhana cases will go to Police Lines Headquarters instead of the Judicial Complex.

Sources privy to the matter said Imran Khan has reportedly been transferred to the Police Lines Guest House.

It has been disclosed that the federal government, acting on the NAB’s request, has designated the Police Lines Guest House as a sub-jail, and in the event that physical remand is granted in the NAB case, Imran Khan will be held there.

Read more: US, UK back ‘rule of law’ in Pakistan after Imran Khan arrested

On the other hand, 1,500 security personnel have been deployed around the Police Lines owing to the presence of the PTI chief inside.

Contingents of Rangers and FC have also been deployed along with police, while 3,000 armed police and anti-riots force has been deployed across the city.

The entry of common people into the Red Zone has been banned, while Imran Khan’s lawyers were transported to the Police Lines by a shuttle service.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir and staff reached the Police Lines where Imran Khan will be produced in a short while.

The NAB has decided to seek Imran’s 14-day physical remand from the court.

On the other hand, PTI leaders could not get permission to enter the court in their vehicles, and were directed to go to court through a shuttle service from SP office. The PTI’s team of lawyers, including Babar Awan, Khawaja Harris and Faisal Chaudhry, will go to the court through a shuttle service.

NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar’s car, however, was allowed to enter the court.

Meanwhile, following the protests, vandalism, and arson after Imran Khan’s arrest, the administration has decision to put up containers at various spots on the Mall Road, sources said.

Containers will be placed at GPO and Kutchehry Chowk, while in the second phase, containers will also be placed at Flashman Chowk.

Instructions for completing arrangements for placing containers on mall road, resources

NAB justifies Imran’s arrest

The anti-corruption agency has defended the detention of Mr. Khan, which took place on Tuesday inside the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), with the assistance of Rangers. The agency has justified the arrest, stating that it was lawful and carried out in full compliance with NAB regulations.

“NAB arrested former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The case relates to illegal acquisition of land and construction for Al-Qadir University involving unlawful benefit given in recovery of prime proceeds (190 million pounds) through National Crime Agency, UK,” the statement said.

“The arrest has been made after fulfilling the lawful procedures of inquiry and investigation conducted by NAB,” the anti-graft watchdog asserted.

It said during the process of inquiry/investigation, several notices were issued to Mr Khan and his wife as they were the trustees of Al-Qadir Trust.

“However, none of the call-up notices was responded to by the former prime minister or his wife.”