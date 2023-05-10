Imran Khan to be presented before accountability court Islamabad shortly

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan, who was arrested on Tuesday in a graft case, will be presented before the accountability court at the Police Lines Headquarters in H-11/1 Islamabad today (Wednesday).

A notification in this regard has also been issued. As per the notification, the judges who will hear the NAB and Toshakhana cases will go to Police Lines Headquarters instead of the Judicial Complex.

Sources privy to the matter said Imran Khan has reportedly been transferred to the Police Lines Guest House.

It has been disclosed that the federal government, acting on the NAB’s request, has designated the Police Lines Guest House as a sub-jail, and in the event that physical remand is granted in the NAB case, Imran Khan will be held there.

NAB to seek Imran’s physical remand

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir and staff reached the Police Lines where Imran Khan will be produced in a short while.

The NAB has decided to seek Imran’s 14-day physical remand from the court.

On the other hand, PTI leaders could not get permission to enter the court in their vehicles, and were directed to go to court through a shuttle service from SP office. The PTI’s team of lawyers, including Babar Awan, Khawaja Harris and Faisal Chaudhry, will go to the court through a shuttle service.

NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar’s car, however, was allowed to enter the court.

Meanwhile, following the protests, vandalism, and arson after Imran Khan’s arrest, the administration has decision to put up containers at various spots on the Mall Road, sources said.

Containers will be placed at GPO and Kutchehry Chowk, while in the second phase, containers will also be placed at Flashman Chowk.

Instructions for completing arrangements for placing containers on mall road, resources.

Lawyers allowed to meet PTI chief

Authorities allowed Khawaja Haris, Barrister Gohar and Ali Bukhari to meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan at the New Police Guest House, Police Lines.

Earlier, the legal team and PTI leaders were denied meeting Imran.

Imran’s legal team was stopped at NUST University Chowk while PTI leaders Babar Awan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar were also not allowed to enter the Police Lines.

Qureshi urges protesters to remain peaceful

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked the party’s charged protestors to remain peaceful during ongoing demonstrations.

Speaking to the media outside the Police Lines Guest House in Islamabad, Qureshi told Peaceful protest is your constitutional right, keep it going. But don’t take the law into your own hands.

He went on to say that authorities wanted to lodge fake cases against you, adding “Don’t give them the chance.”

PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that protests would take place across the country and called on the people to remain peaceful.

IHC deems Khan’s arrest ‘legal’

Last night, Islamabad High Court (IHC) termed the arrested of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan legal in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq — who had raised questions over the Rangers’ move to arrest Khan from the court’s premises earlier in the day — announced the reserved verdict.

The IHC also issued notices to the Islamabad inspector general of police and the interior secretary over contempt of court.

The chief justice ordered the high court registrar to get a first information report (FIR) registered over the circumstances of the arrest, which included manhandling the lawyers present nearby as well as damage to the court building.

He also instructed the registrar to conduct an inquiry and submit a report by May 16.

Security personnel deployed

On the other hand, 1,500 security personnel have been deployed around the Police Lines owing to the presence of the PTI chief inside.

Contingents of Rangers and FC have also been deployed along with police, while 3,000 armed police and anti-riots force has been deployed across the city.

The entry of common people into the Red Zone has been banned, while Imran Khan’s lawyers were transported to the Police Lines by a shuttle service.

The Islamabad police spokesperson has said that strict security measures have been taken on the occasion of Imran Khan’s appearance before the accountability court.

Entry into the court premises will only be allowed to authorized persons, the spokesman said, adding strict action will be taken against those who damage government or private property.

The law will take action against the miscreants, he added.

Security has been put on high alert in view of the fear of terrorism.

NAB justifies Imran’s arrest

The anti-corruption agency has defended the detention of Mr. Khan, which took place on Tuesday inside the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), with the assistance of Rangers. The agency has justified the arrest, stating that it was lawful and carried out in full compliance with NAB regulations.

“NAB arrested former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The case relates to illegal acquisition of land and construction for Al-Qadir University involving unlawful benefit given in recovery of prime proceeds (190 million pounds) through National Crime Agency, UK,” the statement said.

“The arrest has been made after fulfilling the lawful procedures of inquiry and investigation conducted by NAB,” the anti-graft watchdog asserted.

It said during the process of inquiry/investigation, several notices were issued to Mr Khan and his wife as they were the trustees of Al-Qadir Trust.

“However, none of the call-up notices was responded to by the former prime minister or his wife.”