US, UK say Russia exploiting hunger with grain deal delay

The United States and Britain on Tuesday pressed Russia to extend again a deal to export Ukrainian grain, accusing Moscow of exploiting global hunger for advantage in the war.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, in place since July after diplomacy by the United Nations and Turkey, allows the export by port of Ukrainian grain, helping ease shortages and resulting price spikes triggered by Russia’s invasion of the breadbasket nation.

But Russia has not committed to a third renewal before the deal expires on May 18.

“In recent days, Russia has once again returned to blocking ships from sailing to Ukraine’s ports to pick up the grain, in a cynical action that directly results in less food getting to global markets and to human beings in Africa, the Middle East and around the world,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters.

“The world shouldn’t need to remind Moscow every few weeks to stop using people’s hunger as a weapon in their war against Ukraine,” he said.

British Secretary James Cleverly, speaking alongside Blinken, said Russia “should re-sign the Black Sea Green Initiative and do so immediately.”

“It is completely wrong that Russia uses the hunger of some of the poorest people in the world to pursue leverage during this conflict,” Cleverly said.

Russian officials say they have not seen progress on a parallel part of the initiative which calls for unhindered Russian food and fertilizer exports.

The United States argues that food has never been under sanctions, despite the other wide restrictions it has led against Russia over its invasion.