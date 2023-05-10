Pakistan in turmoil: Arrest of Imran Khan sparks violent protests

Protests erupted across Pakistan on Tuesday after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested during a court appearance in the capital for one of dozens of cases pending since he was ousted last year.

His arrest follows months of political crisis and came hours after the powerful military rebuked the former international cricketer for alleging that a senior officer had been involved in a plot to kill him.

Some protesters took out their wrath on the military, storming the residence of the corps commander in Lahore and laying siege to a gate of the army’s general headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse Khan supporters in Karachi and Lahore, while protesters blocked roads in the capital Islamabad, Peshawar, and other cities.

As news of the protests spread, both the United States and Britain called for adherence to the “rule of law” in Pakistan, while authorities restricted access to Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms, said NetBlocks, the global internet monitor.

Khan faces dozens of charges since being ousted – a tactic analysts say successive Pakistan governments have used to silence their opponents.

He could be barred from holding public office if convicted, which would exclude him from elections scheduled for later this year.

Video broadcast on local TV channels showed Khan – who has a pronounced limp since being shot during an assassination attempt last year – being manhandled by dozens of paramilitary rangers into an armoured car inside the Islamabad High Court premises.

“As we reached the court’s biometric room to mark the attendance, dozens of rangers attacked us,” said Ali Bukhari, a lawyer with Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. “They beat him and dragged him out,” he said.

Punjab and Balochistan governments imposed Section 144 in their respective provinces on Tuesday in response to protests staged across the region following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The decision to impose Section 144 was made after agitated protesters stormed government buildings and blocked roads in reaction to Imran Khan’s arrest.

The Punjab caretaker government has called in Rangers, and mobile and internet services in the province have been shut down.

In a meeting of the Provincial Intelligence Committee chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, significant decisions were made to address the law and order situation throughout the province.

The Islamabad administration also implemented Section 144 in the capital territory.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the recent acts of vandalism carried out by PTI activists on army and police properties across various cities.

The chief minister characterised these incidents as acts of sheer terrorism rather than political expression, vowing not to spare anyone involved in assaulting the state of Pakistan.

Violent incidents unfolded in several cities following Imran Khan’s arrest.

Fuelled by outrage and dissent, PTI activists resorted to vandalism, targeting army and police properties as a form of protest.

The acts of destruction included torching vehicles, damaging infrastructure, and assaulting law enforcement personnel.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in a statement, vehemently denounced these incidents, categorizing them as acts of terrorism that threaten the stability and security of the nation.

He stressed that such violence has no place.

“I want to make it clear that this is not politics; it’s sheer terrorism,” Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi declared in a tweet. “My promise to the nation is that we will not spare a single person involved in this attack on the state of Pakistan. The rule of law will prevail, and justice will be served.”

At least two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists were killed in Quetta and Malakand during clashes with the law enforcement agencies while dozens were injured.

The PTI activists and supporters in many parts of the country headed to the army installations as law and order situation continued to deteriorate following arrest of Imran Khan.

Videos emerged on social media soon after ex-PM and PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested outside Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier today.

The clips showed charged PTI activists chanting slogans against the government as well as Pakistan Army.

The baton-wielding demonstrators reached inside General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army in Rawalpindi.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief was not subjected to any form of torture.

In a tweet, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that Former Prime Minister Imran Khan did not appear before the court despite being issued several notices.

Sanaullah also stated that he was arrested for causing damage to the national treasury.

While responding to Nadeem Malik’s question as to why the arrest was made before the investigation, Rana Sanaullah stated: “The whole matter is in the documents”.

Defending the arrest, Rana said, had Imran Khan cooperated with the investigation, the documented case could have been presented in court without the need for an arrest.

Rana Sanaullah justified the matter, claiming that the investigation had revealed a clear loss of 50 to 60 billion rupees to the national treasury.

The federal minister also alleged that Imran Khan, who has accused others of corruption, was himself involved in corrupt practices, receiving hefty amounts in Tosha Khana.

Sanaullah expressed his belief that there has been no accountability for Imran Khan’s corruption.

When asked about the Supreme Court’s involvement in the matter, Rana Sanaullah stated that if there were any issues with the Court’s actions, it was up to the Court to rectify them.

Many of the Imran’s supporters have accused the government of political victimization, arguing that the charges against Imran Khan are baseless and politically motivated.

In response to these accusations, the Interior Minister reiterated that the arrest was made on the basis of evidence and due process.