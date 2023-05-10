Sexual violence rampant around DR Congo’s Goma: NGO

Dozens of cases of sexual violence have been taking place daily around DR Congo’s eastern city of Goma, French charity Doctors with Borders (MSF) said Tuesday.

From April 17-30, the group said it had treated “48 new victims of sexual violence per day” at sites for displaced people around the capital of conflict-torn North Kivu province.

Nearly 60 percent of the cases – nearly all women – had been attacked during the previous 72 hours, MSF added.

Half of the women said they had been assaulted by armed men, usually when they left the camps “to look for firewood and food”.

Violent armed groups have terrorised civilians for decades in the east of the Democratic Republic of Cono (DRC).

One militia, the M23, has captured swathes of territory in North Kivu since taking up arms in late 2021 after years of dormancy.

The skirmishes have displaced more than a million people, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Some 600,000 people have crammed into makeshift camps around Goma and MSF hit out at a “critical insufficiency” of humanitarian aid which forces the displaced to scavenge across the area “exacerbating the risk of violence the women face”.

“For months, our teams have been caring for a high number of cases (of sexual violence) but they had never reached the catastrophic levels of recent weeks,” said Jason Rizzo, MSF emergency coordinator in North Kivu.