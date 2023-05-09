PTI leaders move IHC for protection from arrest

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking protection from arrest following the detention of party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Faisal Chaudhry, Saifullah Niazi, Barrister Gohar, Musrat Jamshed Cheema, Qayyum Niazi, and others have filed petitions to prevent their arrest by the anti-graft watchdog. The court has summoned NAB officials to appear before it in the case.

The deposed former PM was arrested from the IHC premises by the anti-graft agency with the assistance of Rangers in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The IHC subsequently dismissed the request for Imran Khan’s release.

Meanwhile, PTI supporters have taken to the streets in several cities to protest against the arrest of their leader. The situation remains tense, and security has been tightened in major cities to avoid any untoward incidents.

The arrest of Mr Khan sparked violent protests across the country, leading to the arrest of 23 workers, including Ali Haider Zaidi, former federal minister and PTI Sindh president, in Karachi.