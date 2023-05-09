MediaTek unveils game-changing Dimensity 8050 chipset with 168Hz refresh rate, HyperEngine technology!
Semiconductor company MediaTek has unveiled the Dimensity 8050 chipset. The chipset is built using TSMC’s advanced 6nm process node.
It features an octa-core processor with high-performing Cortex-A78 cores. The chipset also includes an ARM Mali G77 GPU.
It supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. With a maximum display resolution of 2520x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 168Hz.
The Dimensity 8050 excels in gaming and photography. It incorporates HyperEngine technology for enhanced gaming performance.
The chipset supports high-resolution images of up to 200MP and videos of up to 3840 x 2160 resolutions. It offers multi-mode 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G support.
The peak downlink speed is 4.7Gbps and the uplink speed is 2.5Gbps. It also supports various GNSS technologies and Wi-Fi 6. The Dimensity 8050 chipset is featured in the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G.